Three of family die in roof collapse

Three persons, including an infant, were killed on Saturday in district of after the roof of their house collapsed following incessant rains, police said.

The incident took place in Baanpur village. The deceased were identified as Chandrabhan (34), his wife (30) and their six-month-old son Their 8-year-old daughter and another person were injured, a told IANS.

