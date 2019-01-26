Three of family die in roof collapse

Three persons, including an infant, were killed on Saturday in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh after the roof of their house collapsed following incessant rains, police said.
The incident took place in Baanpur village. The deceased were identified as Chandrabhan (34), his wife Pramila (30) and their six-month-old son Satish. Their 8-year-old daughter Semal and another person were injured, a police official told IANS.
--IANS
