ED arrests AgustaWestland co-accused Gautam Khaitan in money laundering case

The (ED) has arrested Gautam Khaitan, a co-accused in the VVIP chopper deal case, in a fresh case, agency officials said on Saturday.

Khaitan was arrested on Friday evening and would be produced before a special court later in the day.

The arrest comes a week after the raided Khaitan's offices and various other properties in and the National Capital Region (NCR).

It is learned that the Department has gathered evidence against the for allegedly receiving kickbacks in other defence deals, besides AgustaWestland, during the UPA tenure.

The ED said that the had been "controlling" the modus operandi and was responsible for routing the money, misusing his connections and clients, including the ones inherited from his father, to launder the money with the use of a variety of accounts in Dubai, Mauritius, Singapore, Tunisia, Switzerland, the UK and

Agency officials said the accounts included those of his undisclosed shell companies outside of

The ED as well as the (CBI) has named Khaitan in their separate chargesheets in the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal case.

Khaitan was arrested in September 2014 for his alleged involvement in the deal.

He got bail in January 2015 and was again arrested along with Sanjeev Tyagi, another accused in the case, on December 9, 2016, by the CBI. He later secured bail.

