4 killed in US shooting

Four people were killed and two others injured in a shooting in the US state of Georgia, police said.
Polk County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the shooting took place on Thursday evening at two separate places in Rockmart, a town about 70 km northwest of Atlanta, the state capital, reports Xinhua news agency.
There were no other immediate details of the incident.
--IANS
ksk/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
