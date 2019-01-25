JUST IN
4 killed in US shooting

IANS  |  Washington 

Four people were killed and two others injured in a shooting in the US state of Georgia, police said.

Polk County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the shooting took place on Thursday evening at two separate places in Rockmart, a town about 70 km northwest of Atlanta, the state capital, reports Xinhua news agency.

There were no other immediate details of the incident.

--IANS

ksk/vm

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 11:54 IST

