Fifa urges Thailand to stop Bahraini footballer's deportation

has contacted the government over the detention of Bahraini here.

The holds refugee status in Australia, is being held in a Bangkok prison on an warrant issued by He was on a holiday in when authorities detained him at an airport on November 27.

In 2014, he was sentenced in absentia in to 10 years in prison for vandalising a police station but denied the charges, the reported.

In a letter to Thai Prayut Chan-o-cha, said the former is "at serious risk of mistreatment in his home country".

The 25-year-old fears he would be tortured and possibly killed if he was extradited back to his home country. In an interview with newspaper, Hakeem said the ongoing case has left him "terrified" and he is "losing hope".

The fled to in 2014. He was granted political asylum in 2017 and plays for Melbourne football club Pascoe

--IANS

in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)