JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Debut film is always the most special: Ayushmann Khurrana

'F Is for Family' renewed for Season 4

Business Standard

CBI raids ex-Haryana CM Hooda's residence

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's residences here and in Rohtak.

"Over 30 places in Delhi and the National Capital Region, including Hooda's Delhi residence, were raided in connection with alleged irregularities in land allotment between 2004 and 2007," a senior CBI official here told IANS.

Hooda was expected to address a rally in Haryana's Jind city later in the day.

--IANS

aks-sd/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 10:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements