CBI raids ex-Haryana CM Hooda's residence

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's residences here and in Rohtak.
"Over 30 places in Delhi and the National Capital Region, including Hooda's Delhi residence, were raided in connection with alleged irregularities in land allotment between 2004 and 2007," a senior CBI official here told IANS.
Hooda was expected to address a rally in Haryana's Jind city later in the day.
--IANS
aks-sd/in
