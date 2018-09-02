5 killed in China floods

At least five people were killed and 16 others missing after floods lashed China's province on Sunday, authorities said.

The flood was caused by heavy rain that started pounding the Mengdong Township, early on Sunday, cited the county's publicity office.

The disaster has also injured five people, damaged homes, cut and communications, and caused cave-ins in the township.

The provincial civil affairs and meteorological authorities have activated emergency responses to the disaster.

Rescue work is underway.

--IANS

mag/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)