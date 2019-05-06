5th phase over, efforts begin for forming non-BJP, non-Congress alliance

With elections completed in 425 of the 543 constituencies on Monday, efforts appear to have begun to cobble up a non-BJP, non- front amid projections that the existing NDA may find it difficult to form the next government.

Taking the first step in this regard was Telangana Chief Minister and TRS K Chandrashekar Rao, who met Chief Minister and CPI-M in Thiruvananthapuram, ostensibly over "dinner".

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, will discuss the latest political developments with Vijayan.

This will be KCR's first meeting with any of a non-BJP and non- party since the elections began on April 11.

Among other leaders on his itinerary is DMK supremo M.K. Stalin, whom he is scheduled to meet in Chennai on May 13, the Telangana said in

"Both the leaders (Rao and Stalin) are likely to discuss the current political scenario in the contest of ongoing parliamentary elections," said the

On knowing about Rao's visit to and Tamil Nadu, and JD-S leader had a telephonic talk with him on Monday, the CMO said.

With the election results to be declared on May 23, KCR is planning meetings with leaders of various other parties to prepare the ground for formation of a non-BJP, non- government, sources said.

The move by Rao assumes significance as he was the one who had mooted the idea of 'Federal Front' in March last year and initiated efforts to provide an alternative to both the BJP and Congress.

He had subsequently met leaders of the Trinamool Congress, Biju Janta Dal, Samajwadi Party, (S) and DMK. He also invited to join the proposed front.

The efforts have been initiated by Rao amid projections that the existing BJP-led NDA may find it difficult to muster the majority figure to form the next government.

The BJP too appears to be conscious of the fact that crossing the majority mark would not be easy this time, unlike the last Lok Sabha elections when the party on its own got 282 seats, 10 more than the majority figure.

"If we get 271 seats on our own, we will be very happy," BJP said in an interview with News.

On Monday, Narendra Modi, who has been very critical of during campaigning for elections in that state a few weeks back, was all praise for him for handling the situation arising out of cyclone.

This praise is seen as a political move aimed at potentially roping the BJD into the NDA fold in case the BJP-led coalition fell short of a majority.

