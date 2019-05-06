Goa Dy.CM's video knocking off officer's phone goes viral

Deputy Chief on Monday expressed regrets after a video showing him knocking off a ringing mobile from the hands of a went viral, saying he had lost his cool.

In the video, can also be seen describing Siddhivinayak Naik, at the in South Goa, as a useless officer, in front of a group of other government officials, who are seen taking orders from -- the state

"Throw away the phone," Sardesai is seen saying, as soon as the phone present in Naik's hand rings and slaps at the officer's hand knocking the mobile instrument to the ground. The incident occurred during a field inspection being conducted by a team of officials led by Sardesai in South Goa.

"You do not do any work. You are useless and your is also useless," Sardesai is heard saying in the video.

The has claimed that the video was "ample proof" of abuse of power by the

"The legislative wing is trying to subdue the by treating them as peons. This action by the Minister smacks of dictatorial attitude," state said.

Speaking to IANS, Sardesai said the incident occurred when he was discussing a very serious issue related to the and administration related to his Assembly constituency of Fatorda.

"I was irritated with the ringing phone when a topic of such seriousness was being discussed and for which specifically I had come to the site. I regret that I lost my cool and have expressed the same with MMC's Chief Officer," Sardesai said.

--IANS

maya/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)