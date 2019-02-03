JUST IN
6 killed as Seemanchal Express derails in Bihar

IANS  |  Patna 

At least six persons were killed and 10 injured when nine coaches of the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed on Sunday in Bihar's Vaishali district, officials said.

"This number (death toll) may increase as some people are still trapped inside the derailed coaches," B.N. Jha, DIG, Rail, said.

According to a railway official, Seemanchal Express, which runs from Bihar's Jogbani to Delhi, derailed between 3-4 a.m. near Shades Bujurg railway station in Vaishali.

East Central Railway has issued helpline numbers. Relief and rescue works were underway.

First Published: Sun, February 03 2019. 08:00 IST

