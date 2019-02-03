6 killed as Seemanchal Express derails in Bihar

At least six persons were killed and 10 injured when nine coaches of the Delhi-bound Express derailed on Sunday in Bihar's district, officials said.

"This number (death toll) may increase as some people are still trapped inside the derailed coaches," B.N. Jha, DIG, Rail, said.

According to a railway official, Express, which runs from Bihar's to Delhi, derailed between 3-4 a.m. near Shades Bujurg railway station in

East Central Railway has issued helpline numbers. Relief and rescue works were underway.

