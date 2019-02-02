SBI rebuts reports of data leak

Lending of India (SBI) has rebutted reports that data of its customers got leaked.

"In the incident that has been highlighted, the investigation has revealed that SBI's servers remained fully protected and there was no breach at this end," the said in a statement.

According to the bank, the incident under question relates to a service in which account data is quickly made available to a customer through an outgoing service "after taking care to mask account details so that customer data is protected".

"The masking in any case ensures that there is basic protection for the customer data. The process uses the services of telecom providers and aggregators who have experience in the field," said the

"Strict protocols are set up for them. Investigation has revealed that there was a misconfiguration or lacuna in their process that arose on January 27 and was subsequently rectified, as has been mentioned in the "

The bank said it is doing everything possible to ensure that no such weaknesses remain in the process used by the service providers that uses for its various services.

--IANS

rv/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)