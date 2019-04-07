JUST IN
6 sentenced for robbing Great Wall relics

IANS  |  Shenyang (China) 

Six people in northeast China's Liaoning province were sentenced and fined after being convicted of excavating and robbing relics of the Great Wall and an ancient tomb.

The criminals excavated a Great Wall relics site, dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), and a Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) ancient tomb in Jinzhou of Liaoning in May 2018, according to a local court, reports Xinhua news agency.

The excavation caused severe damage to the Great Wall relics. A porcelain bowl and a pottery pot were stolen from the tomb, according to the provincial antique protection center.

Two criminals were sentenced to six months in prison and the other four were placed on probation. They were fined from 3,000 yuan ($440) to 8,000 yuan each.

The stolen antiques were seized.

First Published: Sun, April 07 2019. 20:08 IST

