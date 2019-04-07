JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Mamata frustrated, petrified in face of defeat: Modi

Modi heads list of BJP star campaigners in Rajasthan

Business Standard

IT raid on premises of MP CM's OSD, others

IANS  |  Bhopal 

The Income Tax Department sleuths searched and seized huge cash and several documents during raids at the residence of MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath's Officer on special duty (OSD) Praveen Kakkar and some other premises, here on Sunday.

Several other places were also searched by the I-T teams from Delhi here and Indore, sources said.

They raided Kakkar's office on the sixth floor of Platinum Plaza building, here, and his residence in the Nadir Colony. Kakkar's house and office in Indore were also searched by them, sources said.

Kakkar, an ex-police officer and the President medal recipient, had also served as OSD to former Union minister Kanti Lal Bhuria.

Similarly, the residence of Ashwini Sharma, manager at an non-government organisation, was searched at Platinum Plaza's fourth floor. The official also identified luxury cars reportedly belonging to Sharma.

The IT teams were accompanied by Central Reserve Police Force troopers.

--IANS

hindi-rs/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, April 07 2019. 18:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU