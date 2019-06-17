6-year-old Indian boy laid to rest in Dubai

Mohamed Farhan Faisal, 6, who died after being left behind alone in a bus for several hours in on Saturday, was laid to rest here.

According to on Monday, over 200 people came to pay their respects to the deceased who belonged to The boy was a student at an Islamic centre in Al Quoz, reported on Monday.

The boy had dozed off after boarding the 14-seater bus on Saturday from district. And the forgot to inspect the bus seats after transporting the children to the centre.

The Police said the body was found as the took the bus out to drop the students back home. The body was discovered over seven hours after the bus was parked and locked.

Relatives, friends and acquaintances could barely contain their tears as the boy's father led the funeral prayer and the procession, reported on Monday.

The actual cause of death was yet to be determined.

--IANS

soni/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)