Indian minor dead after being left behind in Dubai bus

A six-year-old Indian boy died after he was left behind alone in a bus for several hours in Dubai, the media reported on Sunday.

The child, identified as from the south Indian state of Kerala, was a student at an Islamic centre in Al Quoz, reports

According to family sources, he slept off after boarding the bus from Karama. He was left behind after all the other students disembarked outside the centre at 8 a.m., on Saturday.

The Police told they were notified about the tragedy at 3 p.m. A top from the centre said he was found as the took the bus out to drop the students back home.

The actual cause of death is yet to be determined.

Such incidents are rare in the UAE, but have been reported previously.

In 2014, a KG1 pupil at suffocated to death after being forgotten inside a bus. The news had shocked the nation and sparked a major discussion on child safety in buses.

The principal, and supervisor were jailed and directed to pay 100,000 dirhams as compensation to the victim's family.

