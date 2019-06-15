JUST IN
3 Indian labourers killed in Nepal building collapse

IANS  |  Kathmandu 

Three Indian labourers were killed and three others injured when a part of an under-construction building collapsed in Nepal's Dang district on Saturday, officials said.

Chief of the Dang District Administration Govinda Prasad Rijal told Xinhua news agency the part of the under-construction Samrat Cement Factory collapsed at 1 a.m. The deceased Indians were from Jharkhand, officials said.

Those injured were rushed to local hospitals.

Remanta Dhakal, factory's General Manager, said the accident occurred when the labourers were working to set up the sixth floor of the building.

Sat, June 15 2019. 18:04 IST

