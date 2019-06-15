3 Indian labourers killed in Nepal building collapse

Three Indian labourers were killed and three others injured when a part of an under-construction building collapsed in Nepal's district on Saturday, officials said.

of the District Administration Govinda Prasad Rijal told the part of the under-construction collapsed at 1 a.m. The deceased Indians were from Jharkhand, officials said.

Those injured were rushed to local hospitals.

Remanta Dhakal, factory's General Manager, said the accident occurred when the labourers were working to set up the sixth floor of the building.

