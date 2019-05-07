JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

NASA spacecraft to collide a small moonlet in 2022

Business Standard

7.2-magnitude earthquake rocks Papua New Guinea

IANS  |  Sydney 

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck in the South Pacific nation of Papua New Guinea on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake which occurred at 07:19 a.m. local time was initially determined to be at 6.977 degrees south latitude and 146.440 degrees east longitude at a depth of 126.9 km, the Xinhua news agency reported.

No Tsunami warning has been issued at this time.

--IANS

rs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 07 2019. 05:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU