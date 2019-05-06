Home Ministry releases Rs 1,000 cr aid to Odisha

The on Monday released an additional financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for Odisha, which has been ravaged by cyclone Fani, after conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas and took stock of the relief measures earlier in the day.

The Centre had sanctioned Rs 381 crore for Odisha last week. The also announced to provide Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia each for the kin of dead in the natural disaster and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

At least 34 people, including 21 from district, have so far lost their lives on account of the cyclone. Fani hit the coastal state on Friday, causing havoc in several parts of the state.

The (NCMC) led by met again on Monday as a part of the coordination efforts and restoration measures in the areas of Odisha affected by the cyclonic storm, said a statement.

The informed the NCMC that restoration of power and continued to remain the major priority in the cyclone affected areas of the state.

"Around 50 per cent power restoration have been reported while more works need to be done in Bhubaneswar and The NEET examination, which was postponed, will now be held on May 20. Medicines dispatched by the Centre have been received and all measures are being taken to prevent the outbreak of any disease," the statement said.

Sinha stressed that restoring power connectivity was the priority as drinking water supply, and operations required

The option of deploying vehicle-mounted mobile towers, as requested by Odisha, was being explored to provide connectivity in and Khurda, the statement said.

"More than 2,500 men are working in Odisha to restore power lines. The has dispatched about 5,500 and another 15,000 will be supplied by May 14," it said.

Sinha also said that more manpower should be mobilised to restore power and suggested that mobile service operators needed to operationalise their towers in coordination with the

The informed the committee that majority of the petrol and were functional in Odisha and that sufficient stocks of diesel and other fuels were available. It also said that three mobile diesel dispensers with a capacity of 6,000 litres each were being pressed into service.

The has directed companies to settle claims expeditiously, as per the statement.

The state-level committee has been asked to convene to coordinate all issues, including functioning of ATMs.

Indian Railways has resumed on all the lines in the state. The yard at Puri, which was extensively damaged, will be restored fully by May 12.

The has moved diesel generators to Odisha and four helicopters of the and the (ICG) were engaged in relief operations.

The and ICG were also running community kitchens for cyclone affected people, said the statement.

--IANS

spk/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)