8 killed, 24 injured in road accident in UP

Eight persons were killed and more than 24 injured when a milk tanker hit a here.

The accident took place on Monday night on the Sitapur Lakhimpur road in the circle.

All the passengers of the were going to attend a wedding to Machrehata.

Six persons died on the spot while more than two dozen were seriously injured in the accident.

Some of the critically injured persons were reffered to the in Lucknow.

All the deceased persons are residents of Dalwal village under Kotwali area.

of Police L.R. Kumar said that while the administration and police rushed to the after the accident, people created a ruckus after which PAC personnel were deployed at the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)