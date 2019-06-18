8 killed, 24 injured in road accident in UP

Eight persons were killed and more than 24 injured when a milk tanker hit a tractor trolley here.
The accident took place on Monday night on the Sitapur Lakhimpur road in the Kotwali police circle.
All the passengers of the tractor trolley were going to attend a wedding to Machrehata.
Six persons died on the spot while more than two dozen were seriously injured in the accident.
Some of the critically injured persons were reffered to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow.
All the deceased persons are residents of Dalwal village under Kotwali area.
Superintendent of Police L.R. Kumar said that while the administration and police rushed to the District Hospital after the accident, people created a ruckus after which PAC personnel were deployed at the hospital.
