Building collapses in Delhi, no casualties

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A three-storey building collapsed here on Tuesday, an official said, adding that there were reports of any casualties.

According to the senior fire official, they received a call at around 6.25 a.m., informing them that a portion of the building in the national capital's Sadar Bazaar area had collapsed.

"Three fire tenders were rushed. A portion of the building had first collapsed, but at around 8 a.m., the entire structure crumbled to the ground," the official added.

According to the police, there was no one residing in the building. The cause of the collapse is under probe.

