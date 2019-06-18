Building collapses in Delhi, no casualties

-
A three-storey building collapsed here on Tuesday, an official said, adding that there were reports of any casualties.
According to the senior fire official, they received a call at around 6.25 a.m., informing them that a portion of the building in the national capital's Sadar Bazaar area had collapsed.
"Three fire tenders were rushed. A portion of the building had first collapsed, but at around 8 a.m., the entire structure crumbled to the ground," the official added.
According to the police, there was no one residing in the building. The cause of the collapse is under probe.
