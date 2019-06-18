WhatsApp texts may help find missing tourist in Australia

Facebook-owned messaging app is working with Australian authorities to help locate a missing Belgian who disappeared in May, officials said on Tuesday.

Theo Hayez, 18, disappeared while returning from a nightclub to his hostel in on the night of May 31, and is understood to have sent messages in the hours before he went missing.

Kai Riemer, and Organisation at the University of Sydney, told on Tuesday that would not have access to message content but would likely have access to metadata.

"WhatsApp is an encrypted service, so would not have access to actual message content, but they should have access to content about who communicates with whom, maybe their location if that is shared by their device and if the device was turned on at the time," Riemer said.

The teen's father travelled to to assist in the search and has urged WhatsApp to do whatever they can to help locate him.

"We understand the politics about confidentiality and respect that - however, this is a question of providing assistance to a person in grave danger," the father told reporters.

WhatsApp has said they are assisting police with their enquiries.

"Our hearts go out to and his family," it said in a statement.

"We understand the important work being carried out by and are assisting them in accordance with applicable law and our terms of service."

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)