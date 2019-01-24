9 police officials suspended for financial irregularities in Patna

-
ALSO READ
Bihar police attach property of absconding ex-minister Manju Verma
Bihar rape: Government to urge HC to monitor CBI probe
Muzaffarpur ex-mayor murder: Accused arrested from Patna Airport
CBI files cases against two more shelter homes in Bihar for abuse of inmates
CBI takes over nine new cases in Srijan scam
-
The Bihar police suspended nine police officials including three clerks in connection with financial irregularities of Rs. 66 lakh, officials said.
Patna range DIG Rajesh Kumar told the media here on Thursday that action against the police officials was taken after it was found that Rs. 66 lakh was paid twice by Patna Police to three private firms engaged during the Prakash Parv celebrations.
"The police officials have been suspended for their involvement in financial irregularities," he said.
--IANS
ik/oeb/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU