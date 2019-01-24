9 police officials suspended for financial irregularities in Patna

The police suspended nine police officials including three clerks in connection with financial irregularities of Rs. 66 lakh, officials said.

range DIG told the media here on Thursday that action against the police officials was taken after it was found that Rs. 66 lakh was paid twice by Police to three private firms engaged during the Prakash Parv celebrations.

"The police officials have been suspended for their involvement in financial irregularities," he said.

