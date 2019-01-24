JUST IN
Business Standard

9 police officials suspended for financial irregularities in Patna

IANS  |  Patna 

The Bihar police suspended nine police officials including three clerks in connection with financial irregularities of Rs. 66 lakh, officials said.

Patna range DIG Rajesh Kumar told the media here on Thursday that action against the police officials was taken after it was found that Rs. 66 lakh was paid twice by Patna Police to three private firms engaged during the Prakash Parv celebrations.

"The police officials have been suspended for their involvement in financial irregularities," he said.

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 20:50 IST

