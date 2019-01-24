Gujarat police nab 2 in Bhanushali murder case

The Police on Thursday arrested two wanted criminals from in in the murder case of former BJP MLA Jayanti Bhanushali.

Ashish Bhatia, of Police, (CID Crime), said, "We have arrested two persons, Shashikant alias Bitia and Sheikh Ashraf from in the murder case of former BJP MLA Both the arrested are known criminals with many charges filed against them."

Bitiya is a resident of Jawahar Nagar Yerwada in Pune and 15 charges have been filed against him in the station. Similarly four charges have been filed against Sheikh Ashraf Anwar, who is also a resident of Yerwada.

The police said Bhanushali's murder is part of a conspiracy hatched by another former BJP MLA Chhabil Patel and one

was arrested on June 10, 2018, and she was in the judicial custody till August 3. Chhabil Patel and one Surjit Pardeshi Bhau had helped Manisha Patel get out of the custody and since then they were in contact with each other.

Together with some others, they hatched a plan to kill Jayanti Bhanushali in Pune last November.

