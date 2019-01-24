7 dead in building collapse (Third Lead)

At least seven people died after a four-storey under construction building collapsed in a village here on Thursday morning, fire officials said.

has announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to family members of the dead.

According to the Fire department, a call was received at 5.15 am from an Ullawas villager about the incident.

"The semi-constructed three storey building, with concrete roofing placed for the fourth floor, collapsed resulting in the entire building coming down," Isham Singh, of Gurugram, said.

A Police said that the building on a 125 square yard plot is owned by one Daya Ram, a resident of the same village.

"He is absconding now," Subhash Bokan, PRO of police, said, adding that the police has booked him under the relevant IPC sections.

"A manhunt has been launched to nab Daya Ram," he said.

Following the building collapse, three (NDRF) teams, fire fighters, officials of the civil defence, dog squad and local police personnel were called for the rescue operations.

The team has managed to bring out six bodies from the debris so far and efforts are on to rescue others.

Three of the dead have been identified as Kuldeep, 32, Vishal, 17, Altaf, 24, all hailing from Uttar Pradesh's district and Anand, 22, who hailed from Samastipur in

According to the Gurugram Police, four of them were daily labourers while the other two were security guards. One of the dead was unemployed.

Vinay Pratap Singh, of Gurugram said: "The rescue operation is currently underway in supervision of We have managed to pull out six bodies with the help of multiple agencies."

"The rescue teams are facing problems in removing concrete material and iron grills with the help of earth mover machines as it may hurt injured persons, if anyone is still trapped inside the debris," Singh added.

--IANS

str/vsc/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)