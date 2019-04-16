JUST IN
92 inmates escape in Ethiopia prison break

IANS  |  Addis Ababa 

At least 92 prisoners have escaped from a prison in Ethiopia's Gambella state, the state media reported on Tuesday.

John Umod, chief police inspector of Gambella city prison, said the prison break occurred on Monday when guards were trying to stop a fight among inmates, Ethiopia News Agency (ENA) reported.

A manhunt for the escapees was underway, Umod said, adding that the prison was housing 316 inmates before the prison break.

In September 2016, a "failed prison break" near Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa left at least 23 inmates dead.

--IANS

soni/

First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 19:16 IST

