92 inmates escape in Ethiopia prison break

At least 92 prisoners have escaped from a prison in Ethiopia's state, the reported on Tuesday.

John Umod, of city prison, said the prison break occurred on Monday when guards were trying to stop a fight among inmates, News Agency (ENA) reported.

A manhunt for the escapees was underway, Umod said, adding that the prison was housing 316 inmates before the prison break.

In September 2016, a "failed prison break" near Ethiopia's capital left at least 23 inmates dead.

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)