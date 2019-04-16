J&K official allegedly roughed up by army, staff protest

A (SDM) in Jammu and Kashmir's was allegedly manhandled by the on Tuesday, sparking off protests by government employees who announced they would boycott poll duties till action was taken.

District officials said SDM was on way to Qazigund town when his vehicle was stopped by some soldiers.

"There was a heated argument between the SDM and an after which the SDM said he was thrashed and his vehicle was damaged by the personnel," sources in the district administration said.

Reports said the of rushed to the spot after receiving reports about the incident.

Army sources said they were ascertaining the facts and would issue a statement later.

Employees at the district election office in said they would boycott poll duties till an FIR is lodged against army personnel responsible.

