AAP names 20 star campaigners for Haryana

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released a list of 20 star campaigners for Haryana, with party Chief Arvind Kejriwal topping the list.
Apart from Kejriwal, senior AAP leaders who will campaign in the state include Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab state head Bhagwant Mann, senior party leaders Gopal Rai and Sushil Gupta.
The list includes Navin Jaihind, Abhinav Rai, Dr Omnarain Pandit, Sudhir Yadav, Yogeshwar Sharma, Dr Vishal Khubar, Soyab Aalam, Vimal Kisor, Ashwani Dulhera, Gen Ranvir Yadav, Shrishan Rao, Naveen Juglan, Kalyan Singh Bishnoi, Pradeep Kumar and Dharmbir Bhadana.
The Aam Aadmi Party is contesting on three of the seven seats in the state going for polls on May 12.
It has fielded candidates from Ambala, Karnal and Faridabad, while the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) will be contesting on seven seats.
Haryana state party in-charge Naveen Jaihind would contest from Faridabad. Krishna Kumar Agarwal, an advocate, from Karnal while Prithviraj, a former IPS officer and ex-DGP of Haryana from Ambala.
The list of star campaigners was submitted to the Election Commission for its approval.
