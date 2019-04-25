AAP promises 85% quota in college admissions, jobs

The (AAP) on Thursday promised 85 per cent reservation for residents of in college admission and jobs, in its 2019 Lok Sabha poll manifesto, which focuses on full statehood demand of the party.

The party said students of schools securing more than 60 per cent marks in Class 12 "shall get guaranteed admission in a college as a regular student", with the city becoming a full state.

It also said within a year of attaining full statehood, it will fill vacancies of over 200,000 jobs in Police, and health departments, "with 85 per cent reservation for residents of Delhi".

The party promised reservation for Delhi's students in college admissions, saying "in every college of Delhi, 85 per cent of seats will be reserved for the residents of Delhi".

The party has also promised to reform the (DSSSB) to complete any recruitment process within 6 months of requisition by the departments.

"We will establish Delhi as the nation's hub for new-age digital skills and entrepreneurship through setting up of knowledge parks and startup centers where entrepreneurs can get financial assistance, skill training, and free space to operate their businesses," the manifesto said.

