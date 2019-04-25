Kashmir Valley NEET aspirants alloted four more centres

To accommodate all the 9,250 aspirants from the Kashmir Valley for this year's (NEET) exams, the (NTA) has allotted four additional centres in the region, officials said on Thursday.

NTA had already set up exam centres in the Valley for 5,750 aspirants. The remaining 3,500 aspirants had been demanding additional centres so that none of them needed to travel to centres outside the Valley.

"Four additional centres allotted now will accommodate the remaining 3,500 aspirants so that none of this year's aspirants from the Valley have to travel outside to take the test", an said here.

The four additional centres are being set up here in the Kashmir University, Gandhi Memorial College, and

NTA officials said the aspirants are being advised on Thursday through about their centre allotments.

Following the demand for setting up of additional centres in the Valley, two of the Jammu and Kashmir -- and -- had taken up the matter with the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry.

The test is scheduled to be held on May 5.

