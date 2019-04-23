AAP to release manifesto on Thursday

The Party will release its 2019 Lok Sabha polls manifesto on Thursday, with full statehood to being its central theme.

Addressing the media, AAP leader said each of the party's seven candidates in will also have a separate constituency based manifesto.

"The constituency manifesto will be launched on May 1," he said.

Each of the seven candidates will highlight the area specific matters in the manifesto.

Rai told IANS that the main theme in the manifesto will be full statehood for the country.

"We will highlight the issues the city is facing due to lack of full statehood. We will put all the matters in the manifesto in connection with the manifesto," he said.

He also said that the party will launch its third phase of Lok Sabha polls in the national capital after Thursday.

--IANS

nks/vd

