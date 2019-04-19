Congress given last chance for alliance: Gopal Rai

-
ALSO READ
Congress has officially ruled out alliance: Kejriwal
'AAP backtracked on alliance, Cong will fight on all seats in Delhi'
AAP rejects Congress offer, no alliance in Delhi
AAP needs alliance in Haryana not Delhi: Kejriwal
Doors are closed on alliance with AAP: PC Chacko says Congress will finalise candidates for all 7 Delhi LS seats today
-
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai said that his party on Friday gave the last chance to the Congress to form an alliance for the Lok Sabha election.
"Today also we have again given a chance. People of the country want that. We have given Congress the last chance to think it over, let's see what happens," Rai said here.
This comes after Congress leader PC Chacko earlier said that AAP backtracked on the issue of forging an alliance with Congress after a final understanding over the seat sharing in Delhi was reached between both the parties.
"I had a discussion with AAP leader Sanjay Singh and we decided on a 3:4 formula. That was finally decided but then AAP was discussing some other states," said Chacko.
"I had always said the situation in one state is different than that in another state and whether there will be an alliance in other states or not we are ready for an alliance in Delhi. AAP finally agreed and we came to an understanding but today morning AAP is going back (on its words). I don't know the reason. AAP has to explain it to the people of Delhi," he mentioned.
Elections in Delhi will be held in the sixth phase on May 12 for all seven Lok Sabha seats. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU