AAP gives 'another chance' to Congress in Delhi

Giving another chance to the Congress to forge an alliance in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday postponed till next week the filing of nomination of three of its Lok Sabha candidates.
AAP candidates for Chandni Chowk, North West and East Delhi Lok Sabha seats -- Pankaj Gupta, Gugan Singh and Atishi -- were scheduled to file their nominations on Saturday. But they will do so with the party's remaining three candidates -- Dilip Pandey, Brajesh Goel and Raghav Chadha -- on Monday.
AAP leader Gopal Rai told the media: "The party is willing to give another chance to the Congress to think about the nation."
The AAP announced in March all its seven candidates for the national capital, where polling will be held on May 12.
It fielded Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk, Dilip Pandey from North East Delhi, Atishi from East Delhi, Brajesh Goel from New Delhi, Gugan Singh from North West Delhi and Raghav Chadha from South Delhi.
Balbir Singh Jakhar was the last name announced by the party for the West Delhi constituency. However, Jakhar became the first among the seven to file his nomination on Thursday.
--IANS
nks/rtp/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
