AAP gives 'another chance' to Congress in Delhi

Giving another chance to the to forge an alliance in Delhi, the Party (AAP) on Friday postponed till next week the filing of nomination of three of its candidates.

AAP candidates for Chandni Chowk, North West and East seats -- Pankaj Gupta, Gugan Singh and Atishi -- were scheduled to file their nominations on Saturday. But they will do so with the party's remaining three candidates -- Dilip Pandey, Brajesh Goel and -- on Monday.

told the media: "The party is willing to give another chance to the to think about the nation."

The AAP announced in March all its seven candidates for the national capital, where polling will be held on May 12.

It fielded from Chandni Chowk, Dilip Pandey from North East Delhi, Atishi from East Delhi, Brajesh Goel from New Delhi, Gugan Singh from North West and from South

Balbir Singh Jakhar was the last name announced by the party for the West Delhi constituency. However, Jakhar became the first among the seven to file his nomination on Thursday.

--IANS

nks/rtp/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)