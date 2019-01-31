Aasia Bibi free to leave country, says Pakistan government

The government of on Thursday said that Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman who has been cleared of all charges after spending eight years on death row, was free to leave the country.

Pakistan's top court rejected an appeal against Bibi's acquittal on Tuesday, paving the way for her potential departure from the country.

"There is a verdict which everyone has. It is not something secret. The verdict of the will be implemented", Foreign Office told reporters in

"To the best of my knowledge, Aasia is still in It's up to her if she wants to live in Pakistan and if (she) want(s) to go abroad," Faisal said, adding that was "a free Pakistani citizen" and that there were no restrictions on her movement.

Ahead of the court ruling on Tuesday, Bibi's told news that she might join two of her daughters in Canada, but it was as yet unclear whether she would choose to leave her homeland.

Pakistan's laws, which date from the period of British colonial rule, carry a potential death sentence for anyone who insults and its figures.

Critics allege that the laws have been used to persecute minorities in the country of 200 million people - 95 to 98 per cent of whom are Muslims.

Bibi, a mother of five, was accused by two other women in 2009 of making offensive comments against the Prophet Muhammad, the most revered figure in

A court sentenced her to death in 2010 and she lost an appeal before the four years later.

In October last year, the overturned her death sentence, triggering massive protests by far-right Islamist party that paralyzed the country for three days.

was released from prison on November 7 but was kept in a safe house and barred from leaving the country while the Supreme Court reviewed the appeal against her acquittal.

The government, led by Imran Khan, reached an agreement with the Islamist group in November to end the protests, promising to allow them to request the judiciary to ban Bibi from moving abroad until the top court had issued its ruling.

At the end of November, the government arrested along with 3,000 of his followers for inciting the protests.

