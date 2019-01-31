Unemployment allowance in Rajasthan from March 1

JUST IN
IANS  |  Jaipur 

Jobless youths in Rajasthan will get unemployment allowance from March 1, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Thursday.

Inaugurating the Rajasthan University Students Union office, he said unemployed girls will get an allowance of Rs 3,500 and boys Rs 3,000.

The Congress in its election manifesto had promised unemployment allowance to youths if it was voted to power.

Commenting on the BJP, he said that while it speaks of making India Congress-free, "we have no such notion as we believe in democracy".

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 18:12 IST

