Unemployment allowance in Rajasthan from March 1

Jobless youths in will get unemployment allowance from March 1, announced on Thursday.

Inaugurating the University Students Union office, he said unemployed girls will get an allowance of Rs 3,500 and boys Rs 3,000.

The in its election manifesto had promised unemployment allowance to youths if it was voted to power.

Commenting on the BJP, he said that while it speaks of making India Congress-free, "we have no such notion as we believe in democracy".

--IANS

arc/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)