Congress, BJP, BJD looting country: Kejriwal

"All parties including the Congress, and have only looted the country in the last 70 years," said Kejriwal at a social justice campaign meeting here.

He said that even after 70 years of independence, crores of people were still poor in the country and most of them were from Odisha.

He said while countries like Singapore, and have progressed in terms of development, had remained stagnant despite the large pool of talent in the country due to the loot by political parties.

Attacking the Odisha government, Kejriwal said it was being run as an alliance between the BJP, and

"When I reached Odisha, one person told me that is in the pocket of and is in the pocket of BJD. There is no BJD government in Odisha. The government is an alliance between BJP, and BJD," he said.

The AAP leaders accused the three political parties of looting the common people's money.

He said that schools and hospitals in Odisha were in a bad shape.

Highlighting the story of AAP, Kejriwal said his government had substantially improved the condition of government schools in Delhi, which were earlier in dilapidated conditions.

He invited to visit and see the schools for himself.

"Government school students are doing better than those of private schools in examinations. Many people have shifted their children from private schools to admit them in government schools."

Kejriwal said while people in were getting at Rs 1 per unit, it was Rs 5 per unit in Odisha despite being a power generating state.

Inviting all good leaders from other parties to join the AAP, he urged the people to bring about changes in Odisha.

