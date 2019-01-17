Accelerate resources to fortify fiscal position, NE states told

The 15th Commission on Thursday suggested the northeastern states to accelerate resources and revenue to strengthen position.

"The northeastern states must accelerate own resources and revenue to build up sustainable situations. Each northeastern state has unique features and challenges," Singh told the media.

Accompanied by two other members of the commission -- (former chief economic adviser) and (former professor) -- the said that there are huge resources and opportunities in the region, these must be tapped properly.

N.K. Singh, member, said that the connectivity between the area and rest of the world could be improved by using the port, which is just 72km away from southern Tripura, and the other infrastructure of

"We would support these states to face challenges and improve growth trajectory and would take sympathetic view for their all round growth," he emphasised.

To a question over special category tag for the northeastern states, he stressed that this must be continued.

Currently, the eight hilly states, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have the special category tag, which are getting higher financial support from the Centre.

Praising the government's efforts to make it an "ace-model state", Singh said that there are potentiality in tourism, agriculture and other sectors.

"With proper utilisation of the talents of the human resources, qualitative changes could be done. Bamboo, forest resources and diverse industrial potentiality could be harnessed properly. We would give a careful look to the state government's demands, aspiration and vision," he added.

Singh said that after visiting remaining 12 states including three northeastern states -- Meghalaya, and -- Commission would submit its report to the government this year end for the five-year period starting April 1, 2020.

The panel was constituted by the in November 2017.

Singh and his other members of the commission held meetings with the top functionaries of Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, Panchayati Raj Institutions, urban local bodies, representatives of various organisations of industries and commerce besides leaders of recognised political parties.

The Commission on the second day of its three-day consultation programme on Thursday met the council of ministers led by and top government officials led by

The commission members and officials on Thursday visited a giant 726 MW capacity power plant, set up by the sponsored company -- ONGC Power Company -- at Palatana in southern Tripura.

Besides all the northeastern states, the power plant is also supplying to (160 MW).

Tripura is the 17th State of that the Commission visiting.

An said that the has demanded at least 50 per cent share in net taxes from the existing 42 per cent.

