Acer launches VR headset in India at Rs 39,999

India has launched its new Windows Mixed "OJO 500" that features a one-of-a-kind detachable design to offer flexibility, comfort, and hygiene for consumers and businesses.

Priced at Rs 39,999, the new will be available from February, 2019.

"The ' OJO 500' is packed with several new significant features to add to this class of Windows Mixed headsets," Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, India, said in a statement on Saturday.

It is the first Windows Mixed and first (VR) headset to feature a detachable design, patented built-in sound pipe technology, and (IPD)

"We have tried to enhance the user experience with innovative audio and and have brought to our consumers the most comfortable and easier than ever to use headset," Panigrahi said.

As a "Windows Mixed Reality" headset, there are currently more than 2,500 games and applications available for the "Acer OJO 500" between the Steam VR and Store platforms.

