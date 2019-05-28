Adah Sharma set for web show debut with 'The Holiday'

will make her with "The Holiday". A major part of the show, to be shown on The Zoom Studios, will be shot in

"I absolutely love to travel and as luck would have it my first digital series is titled 'The Holiday'. It is a super exciting idea and we are shooting in Mauritius, a breathtakingly beautiful destination," said in a statement.

The show depicts a group of friends who decide to go for a holiday and the madness that follows.

"I am thrilled to be part of this crazy story of a holiday of a group of people dealing with the reality of what they expected to be an epic outing together," said Adah, who has featured in Hindi films like "1920" and "Hasee Toh Phasee".

