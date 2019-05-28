Mimi, Nusrat get judged for their style in Parliament

Actors-turned-politicians and Nusrat Jahan's choice of Western wear for their first visit to Parliament after their victory in the elections, was questioned by a section of users.

The two actresses contested the elections as representatives, and won by good margins.

Mimi, who contested from Jadavpur, uploaded a photograph in which she is seen posing in front of Parliament, wearing a white shirt and a pair of denims.

Nusrat, the Basirhat MP, opted for a wine coloured fitted ensemble -- a pair of pants with a peplum zipped top -- for her visit to Parliament.

These were far different from the saris and salwar suits that a lot of women politicians wear to Parliament.

One user commented: "Parliament is not a photo studio", while another user slammed Mimi saying "she is not suitable for the position".

Another comment read: "You should wear some Indian attire in Parliament. You are going for people not for movie promotions. And keep some respect towards your Bengali society."

"Wear sari in Parliament. You look like a tourist there," one netizen wrote on Nusrat's image, highlighting the stereotypes attached to women politicians in

Amidst criticism, Mimi and Nusrat found support from certain people.

One user praised Nusrat for her "attitude". Another one congratulated her on her victory and encouraged her to "work like a lioness".

This is not the first time that a has had to face people's wrath due to her choice of clothes. Earlier this year, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's change of display picture on -- from a sari-clad look to one in a pair of jeans -- too sparked debate on

--IANS

sim/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)