Adani Group to withdraw defamation cases against 'The Wire'

The Group is set to withdraw all suits filed against news portal thewire.in and its editors in an court for against its companies, highly placed sources said on Wednesday.

Power Maharashtra Limited had filed two suits against the web portal, while Group firm Petronet Port Dahej Limited had moved a case against it.

Besides the portal, its founder-editors and M.K.Venu, as well as Siddharth Bhatia, Monobina Gupta, and were also been named in the

Confirming the development, Varadarajan told IANS: "We understand that the has moved to withdraw all the cases, civil and criminal, instituted against over the past two years for various we have published on the Group's businesses. We will issue a statement once this process attains finality."

--IANS

desai/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)