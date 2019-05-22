Court reserves order on plea against Rahul Gandhi

A court here on Wednesday reserved order on a plea seeking lodging of an FIR against for making an objectionable speech against

said that he will deliver the order on June 7.

Joginder Tuli had moved the court seeking directions to the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Gandhi under charges of sedition.

Tuli referred to the speech Gandhi gave in 2016 in which the allegedly accused Modi of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and taking advantage of their sacrifices.

on May 14 gave a clean chit to Gandhi.

--IANS

ak/mag/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)