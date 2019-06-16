ADB approves Rs 1,650 cr infra projects in Tripura

The (ADB) has approved projects for infrastructure development worth Rs 1,650 crore ($235 million) in seven of the eight district headquarter towns in Tripura, an official release said here on Sunday.

The release said that the Urban Development Department of government had submitted the projects' details to the ADB through the on which the ADB gave its nod on Sunday.

"The ADB would give 80 per cent of the amount as grant-in-aid and the Government would have to repay back only 20 per cent loan in due course of time," the release added.

The district headquarters towns where the ADB funded projects would be executed include Ambassa ( district), Dharmnagar (North Tripura), Kailashahar (Unakoti), Udaipur (Gomati), Bishramganj (Sepahijala), Belonia (South Tripura) and Khowai (Khowai).

The release said that the Urban Development Department of the government would start preparing a detailed project report with the support of the ADB for speedy execution of the projects.

"Such ADB-assisted ambitious infrastructure development project, first of its kind in Tripura, is expected to modernise all the district headquarters and would boost tourism and trade prospects in future so as to fulfill the dreams of model state of Biplab Kumar Deb", it added.

--IANS

sc/rs/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)