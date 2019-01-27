Aditi Rao Hydari set to be showstopper at LFW

Rao Hydari will walk the (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 ramp for

has been confirmed to be the showstopper at Singhania's showcase, a statement said.

She will flaunt an ensemble from his Shaahanaa collection which has been described as one that represents the splendour of Indian royalty. The collection features a combination of zari fabric and silk tissue.

For the designer, the idea is to celebrate sustainability, and promote 'Make In India'.

will take place here from January 30 to February 3.

--IANS

rb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)