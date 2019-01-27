Oscar nominations for 'Crazy Rich Asians' would've been cool: Awkwafina

doesn't have hard feelings that "Crazy Rich Asians" has been snubbed in nominations, but she says it would have been "cool" had the film got a chance.

"I don't really know the exact reasoning behind it, but yeah, of course it would have been cool," told Variety about the historical romantic comedy not being nominated.

"But we did have an amazing awards run. We were up for tons of awards and we actually won the Critics Choice Best Picture... we're very grateful for the attention that it's gotten. I don't think we anticipated it to be nominated for any awards, so the fact that it got as much recognition as it did, I think that's enough."

spoke about "Crazy Rich Asians" at the at the Sundance Film Festival, during an interview for her new film "The Farewell".

That apart, she has upcoming roles in the sequel to "The Movie" and Dwayne Johnson's "Jumanji".

Asked about her role in the "Jumanji" sequel, she teased: "The only thing I can tell you is that obviously she's a new character. I'm so excited to embark on that journey."

She is excited about getting to work alongside The Rock.

"Dwayne "The Rock' Johnson, he shouted me out on his Instagram, and I was like, 'What! That's so cool man!' I think my high school English was like, 'Dude you're on The Rock's Instagram', and I was like, 'What! That's so cool man?'"

