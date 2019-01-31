Aerobics can delay age-related cognitive decline: Study

While most studies on and have focused on the elderly, a new study suggests that aerobics can even prevent or slow the appearance of at least some age-related cognitive changes in young and middle-aged adults.

The study also found that aerobics training increases function -- cognitive processes important for reasoning, planning and problem-solving -- in adults as young as 20, although the effect was stronger with increasing age.

is any type of cardiovascular conditioning which can include activities like brisk walking, swimming, running or cycling.

" function usually peaks around age 30 and I think that is good at rescuing lost function, as opposed to increasing performance in those without a decline," said Yaakov Stern, faculty member from the of in the US.

For the study, researchers assigned 132 adults aged between 20 and 67.

Participants were tested for function, processing speed, language, attention and episodic prior to being assigned to groups and at 12 and 24 weeks.

The findings, published in the journal Neurology, showed that after 24 weeks, there was a significant improvement in executive function in the aerobics group for participants of all ages and the greater the participant's age, the greater the improvement in executive function.

However, aerobics did not improve cognitive function in processing speed, language, attention or episodic for participants of any age, findings further showed.

