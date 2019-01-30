FSSAI bans staple pins in tea bags from June 30

regulator FSSAI on Wednesday issued a notification seeking a ban on the use of pins in by the business operators (FBOs) by June 30.

Safety and Standards Authority of (FSSAI) has asked the FBOs to discontinue manufacture, storage, distribution, sale and import of stapled by June 30.

Last year, it had decided to ban the stapler pins in from January 2019 as it poses potential hazard to consumers since any loose staple pin consumed inadvertently with tea may cause a serious hazard.

Earlier, FBOs had raised the issue of cost involved in changing over staple-less machines and presence of a few manufacturers of such machines globally.

The FSSAI ruled out the possibility of "blanket extension".

However, it said extension may be given on a case-to-case basis depending on firm commitment from the FBOs with proper proof to change over within a specified time.

The food authority has also directed the manufacturing units to submit their plan to switch to new system by procuring the new machines or modifying the existing machines.

--IANS

spk/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)