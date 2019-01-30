Delhi registers 512 cases of H1N1

A total of 512 cases of Seasonal (H1N1) has been registered with no deaths reported in the national capital till Tuesday, the government said on Wednesday.

The government has directed all its hospital to make local purchases of logistics required to ensure a continuous supply of medicine, vaccine and kits.

"All government hospitals are equipped with the necessary logistics required for the management of Seasonal (H1N1)," the government said in a statement.

"Collection and compilation of confirmed cases from various reporting units and labs with complete line listing is being done at the state level. The compiled report is shared with districts for timely surveillance activities and preventive measure," the government said, adding that there had been 512 cases in so far of Seasonal till January 29.

According to the advisory issued by Delhi's of Services, (H1N1) is a self-limiting viral, spread from person-to-person, through large droplets generated by the act of coughing and sneezing, indirect contact by touching a contaminated or surface (fomite transmission like telephone, cell phones, computers, door handles, doorbells, pens, toys) and close contact (including handshaking, hugging, kissing).

"The symptoms include and cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, difficulty in breathing. Other symptoms may include body aches, headache, fatigue, chills, and and blood-stained sputum," it said.

The advisory also stated that children with but with predisposing risk factors, pregnant women, persons aged 65 years or older, patients with lung diseases, heart disease, liver disease, kidney disease, blood disorders, diabetes, neurological disorders, and HIV/AIDS, patients on long term cortisone therapy are under the high risk group.

