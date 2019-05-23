Agatha, Pala emerge victorious in Meghalaya

and (NPP) candidate has made her way back to national by winning the seat, while incumbent MP retained the Shillong seat on Thursday.

Agatha (38), who is the younger sister of Chief and daughter of former late Purno Sangma, defeated her nearest rival AND former Chief Mukul of the by a margin of 63,775 votes.

Agatha polled 3,03,848 votes while got 2,40,073 votes.

The NPP is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (NDA).

Minister and Pala defeated his nearest rival and United (UDP) candidate by a thumping margin of 1,52,139 votes. Pala polled 4,19,232 votes while Mawthoh secured 2,67,093 votes.

The Congress has not won the seat ever since the late Purno Sangma parted ways with the party. The last time it won from was when Purno Sangma won in 1998.

Agatha's victory has also established the fact that no other candidate could defeat the Sangma family from Tura so far.

"It was a very tough fight (contesting against a former Chief Minister) but it has been a very fruitful election. I want to thank everybody who spent so much time and for my campaign," Agatha told journalists in Tura.

Meanwhile, the NPP has increased its strength to 21 in the 60-member Assembly after its candidate won the bye-election to the constituency.

Ferlin defeated Congress candidate R. Marak by a margin of 4,369 votes. The victory has helped the NPP emerge as the single largest party in the state.

The bye-election to the constituency was necessitated following the demise of sitting Congress MLA and former Minister Clement R. Marak, the husband of R. Marak.

The NPP is leading the (MDA) government with the support of its partners, the (7), BJP (2), People's (4), Hill State People's (2), NCP (1) and three Independents.

