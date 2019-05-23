Trinamool's Dev defeats BJP's Bharati Ghosh in Ghatal

JUST IN
Kolkata 

Bengali superstar and Trinamool Congress candidate Deepak Adhikari (Dev) won West Bengal's Ghatal Lok Sabha seat, defeating his BJP rival and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh.

Dev defeated Ghosh by a margin of 107,973 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dev won the seat by defeating CPI candidate Santosh Rana by a margin of 2,60,891 votes.

