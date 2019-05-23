Trinamool's Dev defeats BJP's Bharati Ghosh in Ghatal

-
Bengali superstar and Trinamool Congress candidate Deepak Adhikari (Dev) won West Bengal's Ghatal Lok Sabha seat, defeating his BJP rival and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh.
Dev defeated Ghosh by a margin of 107,973 votes.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dev won the seat by defeating CPI candidate Santosh Rana by a margin of 2,60,891 votes.
