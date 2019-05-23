Chiefs of Grand Alliance partners in Bihar defeated

There was such a Modi wave in this time that the chiefs of the (RLSP), (HAM) and VIP - the three allies of the RJD-led Grand Alliance in - have been defeated in polls.

RLSP and former Union Upendra Kushwaha, who contested from two seats Ujiyarpur and Karakat - has been defeated in both. In the Ujiyarpur seat, he was defeated by and in Karakat he was beaten by the United (JD-U) candidate

Kushwaha had won Karakat seat in 2014 when he was with the BJP-led NDA.

and former Jitan Ram has been defeated from Gaya by the JD-U candidate Gaya is the home district of

(VIP) chief Mukesh Shahni, who is popularly known as son of Mallah, was defeated from the Khagaria constituency by the (LJP) sitting

As per the seat sharing formula of the Grand Alliance, RLSP contested from 5 seats and HAM and VIP contested from 3 seats each. But three parties failed to win a single seat.

Besides RJD's Muslim-Yadav combination, the Grand Alliance was banking on RLSP getting the votes of the Kushwaha community. Dalit votes for HAM and the community votes for VIP. These calculations, however, do not appear to have worked.

In Bihar, the NDA - comprising of the BJP, JD-U and LJP - appear to have got the caste equations right for this

