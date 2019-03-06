Agriculte Minister seeks farmers' inputs for improving farm sector

on Wednesday said suggestions would be taken from farmers across the country on how to improve the farm sector in next five years.

After launching the 'Kisan ke Mann ki Baat' initiative here, he said that he held the first round of discussions with farmers, who include representatives from farmers' unions, organisations (FPO), and agriculture scientists here.

"They had come from eastern Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, They discussed farm issues issues and gave suggestions," he told reporters.

Farmers across the country have been asked to send their discussions by March 10, Singh said.

The suggestions will be uploaded on a digital platform and will be looked into while preparing a roadmap -- Sankalp Patra-- for the development of the farm sector.

"We have laid a foundation of new in past five years. We aims to create grand India," he said.

These suggestions will also be incorporated in the BJP's manifesto for elections.

